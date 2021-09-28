Advertisement

Mesa County employees recognized for their years of service

Employees who have served Mesa County for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years were honored...
Employees who have served Mesa County for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years were honored during the 41st Annual Employee Recognition Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Employee’s Association and Mesa County Board of Commissioners recognized 134 employees for their service to the county.

Mesa County held their 41st Annual Employee Recognition Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to honor employees who have served the people of Mesa County for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years.

The event provided an opportunity to express gratitude to employees for their years of dedication and hard work.

“Mesa County employees work hard to deliver services to our community,” said Janet Rowland, Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners. “They make a difference every single day. And our long-term employees add stability and historical context that is invaluable.”

Mesa County congratulates everyone who was recognized at this event!

Caption

To view the full list of employees recognized at this event, please visit mesacounty.us.

