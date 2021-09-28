Mesa Co. Democrats host District 51 Board of Education candidate forum

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa Co. Democrats hosted a candidate forum on Mon. evening for all those running for a position on the Mesa Co. Valley School District 51 Board of Education. Elections for the District 51 Board of Education are coming up in Nov. Ballots go out in the mail starting on Oct. 8.

Several candidates brought up the need to hire more teachers and make class sizes smaller. Candidates also stressed the importance of supporting District 51 teachers. According to District E candidate Angela Lema, “Our teachers are phenomenal. And, they need support. They need a lot more support from the district, a lot more support from parents, and I think together, we can come together and really do the best job we can for our kids.”

Lema stressed that, in her experience, some District 51 graduates lack an adequate grasp of basic subjects like science. She says she wants to improve that. The other District E candidate, David Combs, explained that, in his view, financial literacy needs to be taught in schools among other improvements. “One of the things that needs to be taken more care of is to get out of the three silos of education. Those three silos, or expand those three silos of education, those three silos are reading, writing, and arithmetic. And they need to be expanded to include mental and physical health.”

District C has three candidates running. Current Board of Education member and District C candidate Trish Mahre shared her plans to build on current initiatives. “One, I’m super supportive of building a Grand Junction High School. I think we need to provide safe facilities for our students. I think we need to be competitive in teachers’ salaries. I was a part of the school board that recently increased teachers’ salaries, which I’m really proud of.”

District C candidate Andrea Haitz shared her thoughts on the importance of keeping in-person education in district schools. “Well I think it’s been great that we’ve been able to maintain in-person, you know, classroom time which is really great for the kids. I mean, education really boils down to having a relationship. You know, being able to click with your teacher.”

Austin Dewitt. another District C candidate, is prioritizing connecting students to careers. “So I do want to build on the career education training we have here in Mesa County Valley School District. The career center is a great thing and I just want to see more of that be brought into our schools.”

District D has two candidates. One of them, Will Jones, said that, “Communication is starting to improve a little bit but it’s still lacking. I feel like we spend too much time talking at parents instead of to parents... And I’d like to see our parents get involved in our kids’ lives.”

Nick Allen, also running in District D, explained that he wants to address faculty vacancies in District 51 schools. According to him, his ”Number One priority is filling those vacancies. Making sure that our kids have the librarians, the teachers, the parent support. I want to make sure that we have the mental health support for our students.”

Although this forum was put on by Mesa Co. Democrats, Board of Education candidates do not declare a party affiliation and this event was open to them all. Scott Beilfuss, who helped organized the forum, is saying that he wants the community to engage in this election and turn out to vote.

There are a total of five elected Board of Education members for District 51. They serve four year terms. Districts A does not have an election this year. District B is currently vacant as reported, and the board is looking to fill that vacancy.

