MarillacHealth hosts voter registration drive

(Pixabay)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In honor of National Voter Registration Day, MarillacHealth hosted a voter registration drive today, to get more people registered ahead of election day on November 2nd. This is the first year MarillacHealth hosted this event. They are one of many community health centers across Colorado using National Voter Registration Day to get patients, staff, and other members of the public registered and ready to vote.

The event was held at the Main Clinic off of North Street. Volunteers were available to guide interested people to register to vote or check and update their registration status. Marillac officials say they believe that when we work to improve the health of our citizens, we can also improve the health of our democracy and encourage civic engagement to support a healthy community.

By the end of the day Marillac’s goal was to register 25 voters from Mesa County. For those who are on the fence about registering they want to remind everyone that the local government makes decisions that impact our daily lives and so by participating you get a voice in the decisions that affect us every day.

National Voter Registration Day is about more than just getting new voters registered. Even those who are already registered are encouraged to make sure their information is all up to date ahead of the next election especially if you have moved or you wish to change your political identification.

If you couldn’t make the drive today and still wish to register head to the Mesa County’s elections page at www.clerk.mesacounty.us/elections/election-hub

