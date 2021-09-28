Advertisement

Grand junction Lions Club donates to Counseling and Education Center

By (Taylor Burke)
Sep. 28, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Lions Club gave out the last of their commitments from last years grant cycle. $7000 was given to the Counseling and Education Center to promote mental health awareness in our community. The check presentation was 7000 out of 91 thousand dollars that the Grand Junction Lions have given out this past year.

The Lions fund capitol projects, which are projects you can touch, see, and feel and the window for next years grant cycle has already begun. Applications will be accepted until October 22nd.

In the past the Lions have funded Los Colonias, Riverfront Project, and the Two Rivers Convention center.

