Downtown Grand Junction to receive new art installations

New sculptures will be placed downtown on Main Street.
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 37th Downtown Art Festival will be kicking off in Grand Junction this Friday. For the event, seventeen new sculptures will be placed downtown on Main Street, which is traditionally what happens.

Usually, the sculptures are switched out every year but due to the pandemic the current sculptures have been up since 2019. Each year a different curator sifts through applications to put together the seasons new collection. This time around there were just over one hundred applicants, some local to Grand Junction and Colorado, and even as far as New Jersey.

The artwork is expected to compliment all of our shops and restaurants. The event will be filled with local artists and vendors and live demonstrations and performances. For more information about the artists, as well as which instalments are permanent or temporary go to www.gjcreates.org.

