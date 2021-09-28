Athlete of the Week: Kerstin Layman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Athlete of the Week is CMU Volleyball’s team captain Kerstin Layman. The Mavericks libero has started out the 2021 season on fire, helping lead her team to an 8-3 record, including wins in six of their last seven matches.

Layman is also coming off an RMAC Defensive Player of the Week Award, the third of her career. She dominated in three straight set sweeps against conference opponents Westminster, Adams State, and New Mexico Highlands. The Mavs haven’t lost a set in almost two weeks.

“What does Tom Brady mean to the Bucs? I mean, that’s kinda what she is to us,” says Head Coach Dave Fleming. “I just don’t think we’re gonna be successful without her. There’s not a libero in the country I’d rather have than Layman.”

Any time you are getting compared to Tom Brady, you’re probably doing something right.

Layman was also named Second Team All-RMAC last season. She has even greater goals this year, telling us the team is squarely focused on winning a national championship. CMU came into the season ranked number 10 in the country, and they have lived up to every expectation so far.

But Layman’s dominance as a setter is just one part of it -- she also brings unparalleled energy to the team on every single play.

“It’s important for me to come out with high intensity and yelling every single game until everybody else buys in,” Layman explains. Coach Fleming says it’s one of his captain’s greatest strengths.

“She’s the first in the gym, she’s the last to leave. She’s a great leader, and part of that is her energy. She’s not afraid to tell you when you do something wrong, and we’re lucky to have her.”

The Mavericks travel to MSU Denver on Friday in what will be their toughest test so far this season. The Roadrunners are currently ranked #2 in the country, with CMU coming in at #24.

