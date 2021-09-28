Advertisement

5 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:38 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Five people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

An earlier report said that six people were injured in the blast.

Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D said five contract employees working the turnaround were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

There are no reports of any deaths related to the incident.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108 around 11 p.m., according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion.

Andrepont said all personnel are accounted for.

__

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Multiple vehicle crash on 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Central High School students lose access to Walmart
The driver was transported to the hospital.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash in Grand Junction
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. A survey by Fidelity...
Colorado increasing minimum wage for workers
The vehicle occupants who fled are still at large, though the Grand Junction Police Dept. says...
Grand Junction Police Department searches for vehicle occupants who fled when contacted

Latest News

People watch a TV showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program...
North Korea launches missile as diplomat decries US policy
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Jan. 6 trials slowed by mounting evidence in US Capitol riot
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, said members are...
Deadline for response from Trump allies looms in Jan. 6 inquiry
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that about 148,000 school employees would...
Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers