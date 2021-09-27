Wongel Estifanos’ family plans to file lawsuit against Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wongel Estifanos reportedly died from “multiple blunt force injuries” after riding the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. There had been speculation about whether passengers could buckle themselves in, leading to a debate on whether the park should be held responsible or not. The states investigation says operators didn’t notice the little girl was sitting on her two seatbelts instead of being strapped into them. The family’s lawyer, Dan Caplis, says since the investigation revealed several errors by the park operators the waiver the family had to sign to enter the park will not be an issue in the upcoming lawsuit. Caplis states “We’ve received contact from witnesses around America who have had issues on the ride and those witnesses will be very helpful in adding additional evidence of recklessness because obviously this is something the park knew of before, and something the park should have corrected long before Wongel fell to her death.”

Records show that back in 2015 a lawsuit against the amusement park was thrown out after a woman claimed she broke her back on the alpine slide. A judge dismissed the case because of the waiver she signed before entering the amusement park. Caplis believes this case is different since the state found multiple counts of negligence by staff members at the park.

Glenwood Caverns has released a statement that says in part: Safety is and always has been our top priority since opening our first ride just over 15 years ago. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has delivered more than ten million safe and enjoyable rides.

While the park has since reopened, the Haunted Mine Drop remains closed with no word on when it might start up again.

