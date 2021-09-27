Sports Highlights - Sunday, September 26th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Denver Broncos are off to a perfect start through 3 games after shutting out the Jets on Sunday.

Notable scores:

NFL Football

NY Jets 0, Denver 26

NCAA Football

Colorado State 14, Iowa 24

Colorado 13, Arizona State 35

RMAC Women’s Soccer

Black Hills State 0, Colorado Mesa 2

