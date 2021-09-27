Sports Highlights - Sunday, September 26th
Highlights from the Broncos season opener
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:32 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Denver Broncos are off to a perfect start through 3 games after shutting out the Jets on Sunday.
Notable scores:
NFL Football
NY Jets 0, Denver 26
NCAA Football
Colorado State 14, Iowa 24
Colorado 13, Arizona State 35
RMAC Women’s Soccer
Black Hills State 0, Colorado Mesa 2
