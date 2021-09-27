Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Sunday, September 26th

Highlights from the Broncos season opener
Denver's defense dominated in Week 3, shutting out the New York Jets
Denver's defense dominated in Week 3, shutting out the New York Jets
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:32 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Denver Broncos are off to a perfect start through 3 games after shutting out the Jets on Sunday.

Notable scores:

NFL Football

NY Jets 0, Denver 26

NCAA Football

Colorado State 14, Iowa 24

Colorado 13, Arizona State 35

RMAC Women’s Soccer

Black Hills State 0, Colorado Mesa 2

