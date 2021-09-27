Advertisement

Sixth-grade dancer at Bookcliff Middle School achieves recognition

Kaitlynn Olds named as first D51 "Gifted Student in the Area of Dance."
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A student at Bookcliff Middle School is making history as the first in School District 51 to be formally identified as a “Gifted Student in the Area of Dance.”

Sixth-grade Kaitlynn Olds has worked with the D51 Department of Gifted and Talented Education for two years to receive this title. To achieve this recognition, Kaitlynn completed national assessments, danced in juried performances, was rated based on teacher surveys, and performed for an expert using a state rubric for gifted dancers.

“We are hoping her recognition will inspire others to learn about the multitude of formal identifications in the state of Colorado, including creativity, leadership, the fine arts, and world languages, as well as the more familiar academic identifications,” said Kristi Beale, Kaitlynn’s previous Gifted and Talented teacher at Pomona Elementary School.

The Department of Gifted and Talented Education has a teacher or coach at every D51 school. The department offers scholarships for students interested in pursuing their own gifts and talents. For more information about Gifted and Talented programming in D51, please call (970) 254-6903.

