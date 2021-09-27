Advertisement

Orphaned bear cubs become fast friends

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (Gray News) - An orphaned grizzly bear cub in Alaska found a new home at the Detroit Zoo and is even making friends.

According to the Detroit Zoo, the cub was spotted wandering alone near a neighborhood in June.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game gave the bear, named Jebbie by the residents who saw him, immediate care before he found sanctuary in Detroit.

After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where he and an orphaned polar bear cub, Laerke, have been become companions.

“We’re thrilled that we are able to give Jebbie sanctuary and provide a much-needed companion for Laerke,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the DZS. “This social development is critically important for both Laerke and Jebbie.”

The two young bears wrestle, play with toys and spend their days together.

After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where...
After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where he and orphaned polar bear cub, Laerke, have been become companions.(Detroit Zoo)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peaceful parent protest across from West Middle School
Parents hold peaceful protest following inappropriate assignment at West Middle School
The driver was transported to the hospital.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash in Grand Junction
The vehicle occupants who fled are still at large, though the Grand Junction Police Dept. says...
Grand Junction Police Dept. searches for vehicle occupants who fled when contacted
The Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to the scene early Sun. morning.
Firefighters respond to early Sun. morning motorhome fire
Firefighters arrived to the scene on Sun. afternoon in the Clifton area.
Clifton Fire Protection Dist. responds to house fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer to apply for kids vaccines
The Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to the scene early Sun. morning.
Firefighters respond to early Sun. morning motorhome fire
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight