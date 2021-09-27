Advertisement

Multiple vehicle crash on 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident(David Jones | David Jones)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 4 this afternoon, a several vehicle crash occurred at 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue.

According to a Facebook post from the Grand Junction Police Department, “Both westbound lanes of North Avenue are closed as you approach 29 1/2 Rd and the southbound lane of 29 1/2 Rd is closed as you approach North Avenue. All traffic is being diverted.”

It was reported that three vehicles and a moped were involved in the crash. According to officials, one of the vehicles fled the scene.

GJPD asks that motorists avoid the area and plan an alternative route. They expect responders to remain on scene for several hours.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peaceful parent protest across from West Middle School
Parents hold peaceful protest following inappropriate assignment at West Middle School
The driver was transported to the hospital.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash in Grand Junction
The vehicle occupants who fled are still at large, though the Grand Junction Police Dept. says...
Grand Junction Police Dept. searches for vehicle occupants who fled when contacted
The Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to the scene early Sun. morning.
Firefighters respond to early Sun. morning motorhome fire
Firefighters arrived to the scene on Sun. afternoon in the Clifton area.
House fire in Clifton sustains significant damage

Latest News

RV caught on fire in Fruita City Market parking lot
RV caught on fire in Fruita City Market Parking Lot
RV caught on fire in Fruita City Market parking lot
RV caught on fire in Fruita City Market parking lot
Officials from a number of organizations opened the route during an event on Mon., Sept. 27.
Bustang Outrider bus route begins service connecting Grand Junction and Telluride
6-year-old girl dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Wongel Estifanos)
Wongel Estifanos’ family plans to file lawsuit against Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park