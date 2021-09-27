Advertisement

Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash in Grand Junction

The incident occurred on Riverside Pkwy.
The driver was transported to the hospital.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Dept. and the Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to a motorcycle accident that occurred in the early hours of Sun. morning on Riverside Pkwy. near Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

