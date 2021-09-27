Moon Farm prepares to open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This will be the Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center’s first year putting on the Moon Farm pumpkin patch after buying the property this year.

The Pumpkin Patch will provide a similar experience as previous years. There will be pumpkin picking, Halloween-themed entertainment, a haunted maze and castle, and the traditional Moon Farm petting zoo.

There are a few minor changes that come from the change in ownership.

One is a benefit concert, which will feature performances from Pessy Mclone, Terry Nash and Chris Peterson. Also, the proceeds collected from the community will be used to support the nonprofit, the Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center, which provides a special kind of physical therapy, speech therapy, all occupational therapy done on horseback.

“Every pumpkin that goes out of here and every visitor that comes and joins us,” said Jay Muller, co-founder and president of Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center. “That means we get to serve one more client with horses in our equine therapy. So, really the only difference people are going to see is that those dollars are going to support the nonprofit.”

Their mission is to help those who will benefit from the therapy while still providing the same entertainment from previous years the community has grown to love.

Moon Farm will open from September 25 through October 31.

