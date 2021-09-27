Advertisement

Moon Farm prepares to open

Moon Farm
Moon Farm((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This will be the Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center’s first year putting on the Moon Farm pumpkin patch after buying the property this year.

The Pumpkin Patch will provide a similar experience as previous years. There will be pumpkin picking, Halloween-themed entertainment, a haunted maze and castle, and the traditional Moon Farm petting zoo.

There are a few minor changes that come from the change in ownership.

One is a benefit concert, which will feature performances from Pessy Mclone, Terry Nash and Chris Peterson. Also, the proceeds collected from the community will be used to support the nonprofit, the Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center, which provides a special kind of physical therapy, speech therapy, all occupational therapy done on horseback.

“Every pumpkin that goes out of here and every visitor that comes and joins us,” said Jay Muller, co-founder and president of Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center. “That means we get to serve one more client with horses in our equine therapy. So, really the only difference people are going to see is that those dollars are going to support the nonprofit.”

Their mission is to help those who will benefit from the therapy while still providing the same entertainment from previous years the community has grown to love.

Moon Farm will open from September 25 through October 31.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peaceful parent protest across from West Middle School
Parents hold peaceful protest following inappropriate assignment at West Middle School
In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduces articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden, V.P. Harris
Booking of Kellan Hoyt
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases identity of suspicious death related to residential fire
Pumpkins showing the letters of the Fruita Fall Festival
Fruita hosts its annual fall festival

Latest News

"Tour of the Moon"
“Tour of the Moon” bike race returns
Color Weekend at the Grand Mesa
Color Weekend at the Grand Mesa
Color Weekend at Powderhorn.
Color Weekend at the Grand Mesa
106th Annual Fruita Fall Festival
106th Annual Fruita Fall Festival