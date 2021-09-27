Advertisement

The Fruita Fall Festival returns

Fruita Fall Festival
Fruita Fall Festival((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Fall Festival returned this season after its absence last year due to the pandemic.

The 106th Annual Fruita Fall Festival took the streets of Downtown Fruita. It had live music, food trucks and 130 vendors. The Fruita Monument High School Homecoming parade took place there as well. This year one of the most significant changes of the festival was the absence of the carnival, but, in its place, the festival provided a variety of carnival games.

“We are here to celebrate Fruita and what makes Fruita a great place to be, and it’s a one-of-a-kind festival,” said Lindsey Brown, executive assistant of the Fruita chamber. “Today, we just have a family-friendly event, a bunch of music and dances going on, and it’s going to be a good day.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peaceful parent protest across from West Middle School
Parents hold peaceful protest following inappropriate assignment at West Middle School
In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at...
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduces articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden, V.P. Harris
Booking of Kellan Hoyt
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases identity of suspicious death related to residential fire
Pumpkins showing the letters of the Fruita Fall Festival
Fruita hosts its annual fall festival

Latest News

The Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to the scene early Sun. morning.
Firefighters respond to early Sun. morning fire at residence
The driver was transported to the hospital.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash in Grand Junction
The vehicle occupants who fled are still at large, though the Grand Junction Police Dept. says...
Grand Junction Police Dept. searches for vehicle occupants who fled when contacted
"Tour of the Moon"
“Tour of the Moon” bike race returns