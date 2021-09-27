The Fruita Fall Festival returns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Fall Festival returned this season after its absence last year due to the pandemic.

The 106th Annual Fruita Fall Festival took the streets of Downtown Fruita. It had live music, food trucks and 130 vendors. The Fruita Monument High School Homecoming parade took place there as well. This year one of the most significant changes of the festival was the absence of the carnival, but, in its place, the festival provided a variety of carnival games.

“We are here to celebrate Fruita and what makes Fruita a great place to be, and it’s a one-of-a-kind festival,” said Lindsey Brown, executive assistant of the Fruita chamber. “Today, we just have a family-friendly event, a bunch of music and dances going on, and it’s going to be a good day.”

