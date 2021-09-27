Advertisement

Ford issues recall on 2021 Mustang Mach-E for windshields, sunroofs that could pop out

The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded...
The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.(Source: Ford Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ford is recalling some of its 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The automaker says the windshields on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.

Nearly 18,000 vehicles are affected by this recall.

In addition, Ford announced that another 13,000 Mach-Es are also being recalled for similar bonding concerns with their glass sunroofs.

Owners of these vehicles are advised to contact their dealers for free re-installation.

More information can be found at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peaceful parent protest across from West Middle School
Parents hold peaceful protest following inappropriate assignment at West Middle School
The driver was transported to the hospital.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash in Grand Junction
The vehicle occupants who fled are still at large, though the Grand Junction Police Dept. says...
Grand Junction Police Dept. searches for vehicle occupants who fled when contacted
The Grand Junction Fire Dept. responded to the scene early Sun. morning.
Firefighters respond to early Sun. morning motorhome fire
Firefighters arrived to the scene on Sun. afternoon in the Clifton area.
House fire in Clifton sustains significant damage

Latest News

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Multiple vehicle crash on 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic
President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from the...
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
President Joe Biden asked Americans to get vaccinated, as it could save their lives and the...
Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial