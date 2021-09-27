Advertisement

Color Weekend at the Grand Mesa

Color Weekend at Powderhorn.
Color Weekend at Powderhorn.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:05 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This weekend, the public got the chance to partake in the welcoming of the fall at the Powderhorn Mountain Resort, where they got the opportunity to experience the changing of leaves.

The Powderhorn Mountain Resort, which hosts the event, is located on the world’s largest flattop mountain, surrounded by mountain terrain and rows and rows of trees. The trees green leaves fade into shades of yellow, brown, and orange and provide a bright welcome to fall.

Color Weekend’s vibrant vibe attracts crowds of people to the Grand Mesa to celebrate with live music, food, entertainment for the kids, all while enjoying the breath-taking scenery.

The Color Weekend not only signifies the end of summer and the beginning of fall.

“It also signifies when we start changing gears into winter operation. So, we start distributing passes and preparing the mountain for our winter business here at Powderhorn,” said Ryan Robinson, Marketing and Sales Director for Powderhorn Mountain Resort. “And people like to come up and take a look at the changing mountain. The changing season on the mountain.”

