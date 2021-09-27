Central High School students lose access to Walmart

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Students at Central High School are no longer being allowed in the Walmart across the street from the school due to high amounts of theft and vandalism. An email was sent out to parents stating that due disrespectful and disruptive behavior by students, Walmart will no longer be allowing access to the store between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Central High School has spoken to students regarding this issue and state they are doing what they can do avoid further incidents.

