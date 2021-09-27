Bustang Outrider bus route begins service connecting Grand Junction and Telluride

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Bustang Outrider bus route is starting a service connecting Grand Junction and Telluride. The Colo. Dept. of Transportation, CO West, and the Grand Junction Regional Airport celebrated the opening of the route at the airport on Mon. afternoon.

The service is scheduled to run during week days currently. According to CDOT, that could expand to weekends if there is enough demand. The route’s stops in Grand Junction include the airport, the Grand Junction VA Medical Center, St. Mary’s hospital, and the Grand Valley Transfer Center. Other stops along the route include Placerville, Ridgeway, Montrose, Olathe, and Delta. Fares are $0.17 a mile. Seniors, children age two to eleven, and disabled individuals ride at half price. Children younger than two and caretakers of the disabled ride free.

According to Tom Benton, Chairman of the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority, ”This will be a great service for Western Colorado, to connect us, throughout the communities in western Colorado, plus to the Front Range. So this looks to expand the number of different ways we can utilize transportation routes throughout Western Colorado.”

Other Outrider routes include Gunnison-Denver, Alamosa-Pueblo, Lamar-Colorado Springs, Durango-Grand Junction, and Craig-Denver. Planned routes connecting Sterling to Greeley or Denver and Trinidad-Pueblo are also set to begin service in 2021.

