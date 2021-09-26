Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 25th
CMU Football and Volleyball Highlights, Varsity Football, Soccer and Softball Scores
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:37 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Football, Volleyball, Soccer, and Softball.
Notable Scores:
NCAA Football
Chadron State 17, Colorado Mesa 24
NCAA Volleyball
New Mexico Highlands 0, Colorado Mesa 3 (25-18, 25-11, 25-11)
Boys Varsity Soccer
Grand Junction 2, Glenwood Springs 3
GJ Central 6. Cortez 0
Varsity Softball (Southwestern Softball Classic)
Green Mountain 0, Fruita Monument 9
Horizon 6, GJ Central 1
Castle View 15, Grand Junction 0
Conifer 17, Palisade 1
GJ Central 7, Conifer 3
Horizon 12, Fruita Monument 2 F/6
Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.