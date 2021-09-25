Advertisement

Special Olympics Colorado holds bowling tournament in Grand Junction

About 100 athletes competed in the event, according to organizers
The tournament was held at Orchard Mesa Lanes in Grand Junction, Colo. on Sat., Sept. 25.
The tournament was held at Orchard Mesa Lanes in Grand Junction, Colo. on Sat., Sept. 25.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Special Olympics Colorado held their Western Region Bowling Tournament on Sat. at Orchard Mesa Lanes in Grand Junction.

The event kicked off a 1:00 in the afternoon and lasted until 5:00 p.m. 100 athletes from a number of communities, like Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Glenwood Springs, and Aspen competed in teams. Athletes and volunteers alike had a fun day of friendly competition and bowling.

Those interested in getting involved with Special Olympics Colorado can reach out to Michelle Pewters by emailing her at mpewters@specialolympicsco.org, or by phone at 720-359-3124.

