Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduces articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden, V. P. Harris

Rep. Boebert cites concerns over national security among her reasons for the move
In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:51 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colo. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) has introduced articles of impeachment against Pres. Joe Biden and V. P. Kamala Harris. She cites her view that they have failed to ensure the national security of the United States. She released a statement that reads in part, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris handed over billions of dollars of American-made weapons to the very scum of the earth that we spent $2 trillion fighting.”

