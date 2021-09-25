GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade High School held its homecoming parade on Friday during homecoming week.

The parade took place in downtown Palisade around 2 pm.

The homecoming parade is the only parade that the high school does throughout the year in downtown Palisade.

They hold their parade downtown because community members, businesses, and elementary schools can get involved. Many students from the school were in the parade.

“All of the royalty is represented. Our band plays, and then various clubs throughout the building like to put together and participate. So today, we had our clubs like our newspaper club, or different sports team, volleyball, the football team,” said Kim Popick, a teacher at Palisade High School.

Thursday night, Palisade won their home football game against Conifer High School with a final score of 42-21.

On Saturday, Palisade High School will hold its homecoming dance.

