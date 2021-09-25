Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking of Kellan Hoyt
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases identity of suspicious death related to residential fire
A D51 school teacher at West Middle School is facing some backlash over an inappropriate...
West Middle School teacher under fire for controversial assignment
A local man named Darren Holdman was recently walking down I-70 when he was tragically struck...
Local man honors friend who was tragically struck on I-70
29 1/2 Rd Fire
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death after residential fire
HBO cuts live boxing
HBO films drag queen episode in Grand Junction

Latest News

The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Delta County confirms additional West Nile Virus cases for a total of 15 this year
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4