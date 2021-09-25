Advertisement

Fruita hosts its annual fall festival

Pumpkins showing the letters of the Fruita Fall Festival
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita kicked off their annual fall festival event on Friday.

This year marks the 106th year that Fruita has held its annual festival.

The event, held in the late month of September, happens around September 22, the first day of fall.

In previous years, the festival always had a carnival for everyone, but they excluded it from their festival this year. However, they continued to have carnival-like games, face paintings, ax throwing, and more fun activities.

“We got vendors who come and line the streets selling stuff,” said Rick Voss, Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator.

The Fruita festival is usually a three-day event, but this year it will only be two days. The last day to attend the festival will be on Saturday in downtown Fruita.

