United Way of Mesa County holds their first event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - United Way of Mesa County held its first event on Thursday at Las Colonias Amphitheater.

The event, called United Way of Mesa County Unity in Community, is where the public can see the start of their 2021/22 fundraising campaign.

The event features 19 different vendors that are throughout Mesa County.

It is the first time that United Way of Mesa County has held an event like this.

“United Way main purpose, main function is to generate a cultural philanthropy within our community. We want the community to be excited about overcoming community needs and rallying together to solve those. So we encourage the community to either give, to helps us put that money into grant allocations to go and help these specific programs,” said Zebulon Miracle, Executive Director of United Way of Mesa County.

“Together we can make a direct impact on the lives of thousands of our friends and neighbor,” said Miracle.

Miracle had also mentioned that they are trying to make this an annual event with more vendors attending each year.

