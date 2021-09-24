Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Thursday, September 23rd

Varsity Football, Soccer, Softball and Volleyball Highlights and Scores
Palisade football improves to 3-2
Palisade football improves to 3-2(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Dave Ackert) and (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Varsity Football, Boys Soccer, Softball and Volleyball.

Notable Scores:

Varsity Football

Conifer 21, Palisade 42

Boys Varsity Soccer

GJ Central 1, Durango 8

Grand Junction 2, Montrose 0

Varsity Softball

Fruita Monument 7, GJ Central 9

Varsity Volleyball

GJ Central 3, Grand Junction 0

Montrose 0, Fruita Monument 3

Delta 3, Roaring Fork 0

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A D51 school teacher at West Middle School is facing some backlash over an inappropriate...
West Middle School teacher under fire for controversial assignment
Booking of Kellan Hoyt
Arrest made in death investigation related to residential fire
29 1/2 Rd Fire
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death after residential fire
HBO cuts live boxing
HBO films drag queen episode in Grand Junction
Cappella
Mesa County caregivers accused with the death of 86-year-old resident in their care

Latest News

Fruita Monument Softball 092121
Sports Highlights - Tuesday, September 21st
The North Fork Miners are our Athletes of the Week
Athletes of the Week: The North Fork Miners
Fruita Monument's star running back, Armony Trujillo, missed Saturday's game with an ankle injury
Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 18th
North Fork led 41-0 after the first quarter in their first ever home game, winning 55-0.
The Friday Night Blitz - Week Four, September 17