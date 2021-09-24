Man accused of murder appears in court

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Brian Cohee II, who is accused of killing 69-year-old Warren Barnes, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

During the court proceeding, several people took the stand, including a police officer and investigator.

Investigator Peter Burg was one of the people to testify. He said that the suspect is believed to have stabbed Barnes 30-40 times before decapitating him.

Burg, during an interview, stated that he believed Cohee has a mental illness, including depressive disorder, and he also believed Cohee has Asperger’s Syndrome.

Officer Thomas Stuckenschneider also testified during the hearing and mentioned that he found part of the victim’s remains wrapped in plastic bags and towels when he searched a house in March.

Stuckenschneider mentioned that when he searched the house, he found a blue jumpsuit in the dryer that investigators believe the suspect wore the night of the murder.

He noted that the blue jumpsuit might have been washed, but that was not confirmed.

Stuckenschneider said that he did not place Cohee under arrest at the time.

In addition, investigators testified Wednesday that they believe Cohee had been allegedly planning a murder for more than several months.

In March, the prosecution formally filed charges against Cohee, including first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body, and physical evidence.

Also, in March, Cohee’s defense team filed a motion to move the case from criminal court to juvenile court. According to District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, the juvenile court does not have jurisdiction over crimes after the defendant turned 18.

Cohee will appear back in court on Tuesday, November 9th, at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.