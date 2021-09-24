Local man honors friend who was tragically struck on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A local man named Darren Holdman was recently walking down I-70 when he was tragically struck and killed.

Now, a long time friend of his is honoring his memory by placing a cross on the side of the highway where Darren was hit when he passed away. Dennis had a custom cross named with his name, date of birth, time of death, and a raiders sign to symbolize Darren’s favorite team. Dennis originally met Darren 25 years ago. Both the men were veterans and quickly bonded over their time spent in the military.

A service will be held for Darren’s friends in Sherwood Park on October 2nd.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.