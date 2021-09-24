Advertisement

Grand Junction Police Department celebrates forensic science week

Lab area for the forensics team at the Grand Junction Police Department
Lab area for the forensics team at the Grand Junction Police Department(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) wanted to recognize some of its team during the third week of September.

The recognization, called Forensic Science Week, celebrates those who work in the forensics field.

The event is usually held during the third week in September across the United States.

Forensic Science Week started back in 2012 but became more nationally recognized a couple of years ago.

At the GJPD, they celebrated and recognized the forensics team that works very hard in different situations.

Some of these types of forensics can include people who work in lab sections, investigation teams, chemists, and evidence technicians.

“A lot of times our work is the work that is done on the back end. From the crime scene standpoint all the way til what is happening inside the laboratory. As well as handling the evidence and making sure that we have a proper chain of custody from beginning to end,” said Trent Rundquist, Crime Laboratory Supervisor at GJPD.

Rundquist mentioned that if you would like to recognize someone who works in forensics here in Mesa County, you can call the GJPD to send that type of recognition.

