Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Amends Campaign Finance Report with the Federal Election Committee

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last month, the Federal Election Committee sent a RFAI report to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert requesting more information about the possible misuse of campaign funds. This week Congresswoman Boebert updated a campaign finance report detailing the payments to the federal election committee that she filed earlier saying she accidentally misused campaign funds to pay rent and utilities.

The address listed for those payments matches Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, which Boebert owns.

Boebert previously admitted using the campaign funds for personal expenses, but did not specify they were for rent and utilities. Her team responded last month saying she accidentally made a personal payment. But her team tells us she immediately refunded it once she realized her mistake. However, we’re told it was too late and the refund did not make the same Quarterly report that the initial charge happened during.

Her amended report details four payments totaling $6,650 to a man named John Pacheco. Boebert says she has reimbursed the campaign. A spokesman for Representative Boebert said, “The funds were reimbursed months ago when Rep. Boebert self-reported the error.”

The FEC says they’re reviewing the report and will take further legal action if needed.

