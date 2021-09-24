B.L.M. to conduct prescribed burns for Tres Rios and Uncompahgre field offices

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Bureau of Land Management Southwest District is planning to begin several prescribed burns starting early October and throughout the fall, on all public lands managed by the Tres Rios and Uncomopahgre Field Offices.

The B.L.M. says these burns are part of larger projects in those areas to help reduce hazardous fuels, as well as restore forests to a healthy level and improve habitats for various wildlife.

“The Southwest District has a robust prescribed fire program that seeks to reduce hazardous fuels, improve habitat for wildlife, and protect communities from wildfires. The burns that will be conducted this fall are a part of our efforts to improve ecological conditions and reduce risk to communities throughout the district,” said James Savage, BLM Supervisory Fuels Specialist.

The Tres Rios Field Office is planning the prescribed burns in the Dawson Project Area. Around 883 acres selected in San Miguel and Dolores counties, located roughly 13 miles east-northeast of Dove Creek and 10 miles east of Egnar. Up to an additional 1,112 acres will be burned within the West Dolores Rim Project area, which is roughly seven miles east of Dove Creek.

Meanwhile, the Uncompahgre Field Office will be burning areas in the Sims Mesa Project area. Round 110 acres southwest of Montrose and roughly 5 miles southwest of Colona will be burned. And an additional three units in the Dry Mesa Project area, which the B.L.M. expects to total around 100 acres in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area around 18 miles southwest of Delta.

B.L.M. officials say that while no roads will be closed during the fires, camping in the area is strongly discouraged, due to increased traffic and the smoke that is expected to be in the air. The Bureau says smoke may be visible in the area and most of the smoke will lift and dissipate during the warmest times of the day. Visible smoke is expected in the area for several days after each burn is finished as the area may continue to smolder.

The B.L.M. says the projects will be monitored once complete, to ensure public safety.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.