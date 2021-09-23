Advertisement

Western Colorado Pediatrics Associates donates check to own program

Western Colorado Pediatrics Associates donates check to their own program called Kids Aid...
Western Colorado Pediatrics Associates donates check to their own program called Kids Aid Backpack(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Western Colorado Pediatrics Associates (WCPA) donated a check on Wednesday worth $7,500.

The donation happened because the company could complete 1,500 well-child checks between July 14 and August 9.

With every child check-up, the company gets $5 from the recipient’s bill goes to this check.

The check is for a program that the company offers called Kids Aid Backpack.

Kids Aid Backpack helps struggling kids with food for the weekend.

The program runs during the school year across District 51 (D51) schools in the Grand Valley.

“We are going to be able to help a lot of kiddos this school year because of this generous commitment by Western Colorado Pediatric Associates. In fact, 1,500 well child check-ups will feed 1,500 kids because of this gift,” said Alisha Wenger, Kids Aid Executive Director

Wenger also mentions that kids get well-balanced foods during school days, but the Kids Aid Backpack program allows kids to receive food on the weekends.

“I am proud of the partnerships the school district has made across MEsa County to help important casues just like this one. Knowing that 1,500 more kids will show up to school with full bellies, ready to learn is a win for our kids and our schools,” said Dr. Diana Sirko, D51 Superintendent.

It is the first time that WCPA donated a check to the Kids Aid Backpack program, and they hope to be able to do it again.

