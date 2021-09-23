Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death after residential fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a residential fire around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon on the 500 block of 29 1/2 Rd.

Grand Junction Fire crews were able to put the fire out and then discovered a person inside who was deceased.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deceased and have determined the cause of death to be suspicious. A person of interest has been detained. There is no active threat to the community.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased, as well as determine the cause and manner of death once the family has been notified.

No further information has been provided at this time.

