Lengthy closures on Red Mountain Pass concludes, pass reopens

Lengthy morning and afternoon road closures on Red Mountain Pass concluded today at 11 a.m. The utility road work was scheduled to be completed on Friday, Sept. 24, but due to favorable weather conditions and additional manpower, Fire Mitigation work concluded a day early. These closures were necessary for the San Miguel Power Association to conduct power line reconstruction work on the pass.

It is important to note: Travelers may continue to experience short delays due to culvert replacement work north of the Red Mountain Pass summit. Project information can be found here. Work is set to continue through Dec.

Additionally, vegetation clearing will also take place north of CR18, temporarily closing the highway at a later date.

Travel Impacts:

Red Mountain Pass, also known as the Million Dollar Highway, sits on U.S. Highway 550 between Ouray and Silverton. The closure points began at Mile Point 87 (Crystal Lake/Ironton Park) and MP 92 (south of Ouray). During these closures, there was an alternate western route in place for motorists to travel on. These routes were on U.S. 160, CO 145 and 62 (through Mancos, Dolores, Telluride, and Ridgway).

Important to Note:

Red Mountain Pass was opened during the evenings and weekends.

The following work schedule was subject to change due to weather conditions or other emergency circumstances.

Work Schedule:

Monday, Sept. 13 to Thursday, Sept. 16 ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m. ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17 ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m. ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 24 ROAD CLOSED: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ROAD OPEN: 12 - 1 p.m. ROAD CLOSED: 1 - 5:30 p.m.



For more information on this project, please visit the San Miguel Power Association website.

More information can also be found on this flyer.

