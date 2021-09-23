HBO films drag queen episode in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An HBO production made a stop in Grand Junction last night to film an episode of We’re Here.

We’re Here is a six-episode unscripted series which follows small town residents as they’re recruited and trained to participate in a one-night only drag performance by renowned drag queen trio. The trio consists of former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants, including Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue), Eureka O’Hara (David Huggard), and Shangela Laquifa Wadley (D.J. Pierce).

Production crews filmed a live taping at the old Greyhound Bus Station located at the intersection of S 5th St. and Ute Avenue. The production invited residents to attend the filming for a chance to appear on their second season.

The show has also made stops to film in Spartanburg, S.C., Temecula, Calif., Del Rio, Texas, Selma, Ala., Evansville, Ind., Watertown, S.D., and Kona, HI.

The second season will air on Monday, Oct. 11 to celebrate National Coming Out Day. New episodes will debut weekly on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.