Fruita Fall Festival returns for its 106th year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 106th Annual Fruita Fall Festival will take place this Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25 in Downtown Fruita.

The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the festival again this year, featuring the theme “There’s No Place Like Fruita.” The festival will feature live music, food trucks, and a variety of vendors, artists, and unique sub-events.

It is important to note the following changes:

Reed Park, instead of Circle Park, will host the Fruita Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. A Cornhole Tournament will kick-off at Reed Park at 11 a.m. A beer garden will be set up during the Cornhole Tournament at Reed Park and will run from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. All music will be performed at the Civic Center Stage, limited seating will be available. Please bring your own chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the concert. What the Fest Brew Fest will be included in the Friday night beer garden. The beer garden will still be open to the public, but those who purchase Brew Fest tickets will receive a commemorative mug, two (2) 12 oz pours, sampling at the participating breweries, and a food ticket to redeem with participating vendors. Tickets can be purchased in advance here or at the event. The Saturday morning Downtown Parade route will not be turning down Mulberry Street. Instead the parade will now go clockwise at Circle Park, right on Mesa Street, left on Pabor Street, and end on Cherry Street. The parade route can be viewed here Unfortunately, a carnival will not be in attendance this year, but there will be a variety of carnival games at the festival, including juggling, face painting, axe throwing, kid-friendly axe-throwing, and more!

(See image below for the event schedule).

Fruita Fall Festival 2021 Schedule (Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce)

For more information about the Fruita Fall Festival, please visit fruitachamber.org/fruita-fall-festival/.

