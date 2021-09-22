USDA Forest Service to waive day-use fees for National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service will waive fees for National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day at day-use recreation sites in Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and the Bighorn, Medicine Bow and Shoshone National Forests in Wyoming.

Day-use recreation fees will be waived on National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 25 and on Veterans Days on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Forest Service wants to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands by offering a few fee-free days annually.

It is important to note the fee waive includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, and other permits still apply. Fees will also continue to be charged at Forest Service standard amenity fee recreation sites operated by concessionaires, unless individual managers choose to participate.

For outdoor safety tips, please visit fs.usda.gov/safetytips. For recreation information, please visit fs.usda.gov/recreation.

