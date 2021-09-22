Sports Highlights - Tuesday, September 21st

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Varsity Softball, Varsity Boys Soccer and Varsity Volleyball.

Notable Scores:

Varsity Softball

Fruita Monument vs Grand Junction 17-0

Varsity Boys Soccer

Fruita Monument vs Grand Junction 2-3 in OT

Varsity Volleyball

Delta vs Palisade 16-25, 20-25, 16-25 0-3

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.