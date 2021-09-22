Rally against vaccine mandate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A rally was held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 in front of the Old County Court House for those who are pushing back against the vaccine mandates. Multiple speakers from religious organizations along with local business owners and Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis were there to share their thoughts on why they believe people deserve the right to choose.

The group stated that they were not against the vaccine itself but felt it was unfair to force people into taking a vaccine they didn’t want, and they wanted to offer moral support to those who may be at risk of losing their jobs.

The rally follows the federal vaccine requirements issued by President Joe Biden on Sept. 9, requiring 100 million Americans in federal contractor or private-sector health care roles be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.