One person dies in fire at Prospector Point Apartments

63-year-old Steven Bates was found dead inside one of the apartment units
Prospector Motel in Orchard Mesa damaged by fire
Prospector Motel in Orchard Mesa damaged by fire(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange, Adam Woodbrey and (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One person is dead and six others displaced after a fire broke out at the Prospector Point Apartment complex located at 555 Highway 50 around 9:30 on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Grand Junction Fire Department said crews arrived on scene and were quickly able to extinguish the flames to prevent them from spreading to nearby buildings. Out of the 11 units in the building, six of them sustained substantial damage.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found one adult male dead inside one of the units. GJFD says the six other individuals who were displaced were uninjured. The American Red Cross also responded to give aid to those who have been displaced by the fire.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim as Steven Bates, 63-year-old resident of Grand Junction. The coroner’s office cited the cause of death as smoke inhalation and the manner of death was ruled as an accident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

