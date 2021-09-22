Advertisement

Florida makes quarantine optional for students exposed to COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after assuming his job, Florida’s newly appointed surgeon general on Wednesday signed new rules allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The guidelines signed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo eliminate previous rules requiring students to quarantine for at least four days off campus if they’ve been exposed. Under the new rules, students who have been exposed can continue going to campus, “without restrictions or disparate treatment,” provided they are asymptomatic. They can also quarantine, but no longer than seven days, provided they do not get sick.

“Quarantining healthy students is incredibly damaging for their educational advancement,” Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday at a news conference in Kissimmee. “It’s also disruptive for families. We are going to be following a symptoms-based approach.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who get infected can spread the virus starting from two days before they have any symptoms. The CDC recommends that a student should quarantine for 14 days if they are unvaccinated. They can shorten the quarantine to seven days by testing negative, according to the CDC.

DeSantis named Ladapo to the job on Tuesday.

Unchanged from the earlier rules are requirements that students with the virus either quarantine for 10 days, receive a negative test and be asymptomatic or offer a doctor’s note granting permission.

Also unchanged from the previous guidelines are rules allowing schools to adopt mask mandates as long as students can opt out. School officials in Alachua, Broward, Leon and Miami-Dade and Orange counties recently challenged that rule prohibiting mask mandates, but the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday said in a court filing that the challenge should be dismissed since the old rules are now moot.

Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon called the Department of Health rule changes “disingenuous.”

“Essentially, the State is responding to the legal challenges of its rules by repealing them and creating new ones, with limited public notice,” Simon said in a statement.

___

Adriana Gomez-Licon in Miami contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cappella
Mesa County caregivers accused with the death of 86-year-old resident in their care
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters presents Board of Commissioners with alleged evidence of destruction of election records
The North Fork Miners are our Athletes of the Week
Athletes of the Week: The North Fork Miners
Prospector Motel in Orchard Mesa damaged by fire
One person dies in fire at Prospector Point Apartments
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

In the 10 least vaccinated states, the COVID-19 death rate was four times higher last week than...
Daily COVID deaths top 2,000 a day
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept....
Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split