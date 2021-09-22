F.A.A. providing millions in funding to Grand Junction Regional Airport for project upgrades

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding more than $431.8 million in grants to airports across the country, aimed at building safer, more sustainable and more accessible airports.

This as part of the final round of the 2021 Fiscal Year to 60 airports in the 31 states, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“To get passengers where they need to be safely and sustainably, we must make ongoing investments in our aviation system. These grants will help fulfill our commitment to build a safer, more equitable and more sustainable future,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Grand Junction Regional Airport is expected to receive $15.7 million to construct at new 10,500-foot replacement runway, which would be up to date on the F.A.A. standards and includes new grading and drainage features.

Usually, in order to receive these types of grants for projects, it falls on the local community to match the funds. But the F.A.A. says that because of the nearly $100 million provided in the American Rescue Plan, the Grand Junction community will not have to match.

The Airport Improvement Program receives around $3.2 billion in annual funding. So far this year, the F.A.A. says it’s awarded more than 1,700 grants to airports nationwide.

