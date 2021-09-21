St Mary’s honors first responders

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting events in which they are honoring first responders, police, and EMTs.

Each day they are providing something different to say thank you to the men and woman working on the front line to keep residents protected. On Tuesday, Sept. 21 a drive-through breakfast was provided. Previously, the event was a sit-down brunch but since first responders were always on the move a drive-through was put in place to accommodate their busy schedules.

The next event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23. This event will feature a drive-through lunch instead.

