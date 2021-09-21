Mesa County caregivers accused with the death of 86-year-old resident in their care

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Office of Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has filed charges against three caregivers at the Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction. The caregivers Jamie Johnston, 30, Jenny Logan, 50, and Letticia Martinez, 27 have been accused of being responsible for the death of 86-year-old resident Hazel Place.

An investigation was conducted by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Colorado Department of Law and the Grand Junction Police Department. The investigation found that Place was left outside in the heat for six hours.

According to the criminal complaints filed in Mesa County District Court, the three individuals have been charged with the negligent death of an at-risk person (Class Four Felony) and criminally negligent homicide (Class Five Felony). Johnston and Martinez have also been charged with second-degree forgery (Class One Misdemeanor).

“We appreciate the collaborative effort put forth by all agencies involved during the process of this investigation,” said Sergeant Sean Crocker of the Grand Junction Police Department. “Cases of this nature are not only difficult for the family and friends of the victim, but for all those involved. We are thankful that the outcome of this investigation will provide some closure to the family.”

“When our loved ones are vulnerable and in need of care, Colorado residents should be able to trust their caregivers implicitly,” Weiser said. “My department is committed to holding accountable those who take advantage of and cause harm to our state’s older residents.”

