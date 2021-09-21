Advertisement

Gov. Polis orders flag lowering to honor passing of firefighter paramedic

Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is...
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is illuminated in red light to remember the more than 1,000 people in the state who have died from the new coronavirus, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver. Buildings across the state were lighted red to coincide with a moment of silence at 7 p.m. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Gov. Jared Polis has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff on public buildings from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The governor ordered the flag lowering to honor South Metro Fire Rescue Firefighter Paramedic Anthony Palato. Palato passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

At 11 a.m., at the Denver First Church in Englewood, the South Metro Fire Rescue held full honors, line of duty death memorial service, and fire apparatus procession for Palato.

