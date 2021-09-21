Advertisement

Flu season could be worse than past years

Flu vaccines
Flu vaccines(WBRC)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Flu season is just about here and continues to be a threat with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Experts say they are concerned about the fact we didn’t see much flu last year. Now that mask mandates have been loosened we may expect to see a convergence of a pandemic plus flu season at the same time, when we’re already seeing a crunch in our healthcare facilities.

There has been an expectation that the flu would be worse this year than in past years, however our county still has high COVID-19 numbers, so that remains a main focus in preventing outbreaks and clusters. In more cities and counties across the country, there have been talks about planning flu shot events alongside Covid-19 vaccine clinics to help get people vaccinated against both influenza and the coronavirus.

Schools especially are a super spreader of any disease. Most recently we have been seeing a staggering number of outbreaks with Covid and RSV among school aged children. Doctors say we haven’t seen influenza here just yet but it’s only a matter of time before it reaches the valley. If kids contract the flu they are much more likely to have serious complications if they do not have the vaccine. Vaccinations are critical to help us avoid interruptions during the school year.

Since both Covid and the flu are two different viruses experts say it is possible to get both at the same time. Both are easily transmissible so they advise we do anything possible to protect ourselves. If it’s not possible to get vaccinated now Mesa County Public Health suggests you get the vaccine at least within the first two months so you are vaccinated for the entire season.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prospector Motel in Orchard Mesa damaged by fire
Fire breaks out at Prospector Point Apartments
Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction
Mesa County caregivers accused with the death of 86-year-old resident in their care
Jammie Marie McCloud (Sept. 23, 1974 - Sept. 11, 2021)
In Memoriam: Jammie Marie McCloud
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters presents Board of Commissioners with alleged evidence of destruction of election records
Airplane crash northeast of Delta, Colorado
Name released of pilot who died in small plane crash outside of Delta

Latest News

New Exhibits at Grand Mesa Visitor Center
New exhibits unveiled at the Grand Mesa Visitor Center
logo
St Mary’s honors first responders
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is...
Gov. Polis orders flag lowering to honor passing of firefighter paramedic
Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction
Mesa County caregivers accused with the death of 86-year-old resident in their care