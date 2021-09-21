District 51 working to secure Binax COVID-19 rapid test

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 is in the process of securing a COVID-19 rapid test through the company Binax. This will give students & staff results in 15 to 20 minutes.

District 51 is partnering with the state to get these rapid tests for our District 51 schools. They will primarily be used for symptomatic students who come to the school health office. As well as staff & faculty who are showing symptoms.

“The state has a program that they’ve announced with different school districts to sign up for, having rapid tests delivered straight to the schools so we can test individuals right at campus,” said District 51 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill. “So we have signed on with the state for that program & we’re awaiting those tests any day now.”

District 51 is hopeful the tests will come in within the next week or two so they can get the process going. The statewide program began September 7 but District 51 has not received any tests yet. Once they do, and their school nurses are trained on how to give the test, they can begin the process which will benefit students, faculty, & staff within schools. Also, students will only be tested with parental permission.

“It will benefit the individuals at the campus level,” said Hill. “This won’t be something that’s open to the community.”

According to the state health department, rapid antigen tests can quickly detect fragments of proteins found on or within the virus that causes COVID-19. The test is similar to a rapid flu test and is usually performed by collecting a sample from the nasal cavity using a swab. These tests will return results in approximately 15 minutes.

“The way that this will help us is if we have individuals at the campus who are symptomatic & need a test, instead of sending them out unto the community to the testing sites, we can do it there on site with parent consent,” said Hill. “So the goal for this is to be able to alleviate having parents have to come pick up students at the school to get tested. We can do it there on site, & they are rapid tests.”

The district is also working to offer volunteer weekly routine testing on site for both students and staff.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.