Athletes of the Week: The North Fork Miners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - From archrivals to teammates, our athlete(s) of the week are the North Fork Miners.

The rivalry between Hotchkiss and Paonia High School dates all the way back to 1925. For nearly a century, the Hotchkiss Bulldogs and Paonia Eagles battled in every sport, with the schools located just 10 miles apart.

But earlier this year, the Delta County School District decided to merge the two schools,. Rivals were forced to become teammates. Paonia students were displaced from their longtime zone school. Many parents were skeptical that the consolidation would benefit their kids.

Athletes were particularly concerned about the idea of turning a century-old rivalry into a brand new alliance.

”Looking ahead from the past couple years, just knowing that it was going to happen, it was kind of scary,” reflects Dakota Shelden, a senior who had attended Hotchkiss High School since kindergarten. “You think, what if certain kids don’t want to be on the team, what if certain kids think it should be their way?”

Both Hotchkiss and Paonia High Schools had a declining student body for years, with many coal mines in the area getting shut down recently. The school district says that was a driving factor behind the merger. Despite those losses, both athletic programs remained competitive. Each school won multiple state titles over the last decade, including back-to-back football championships for Paonia in 2013 and 2014. Football in particular would always help bring the two communities together.

“The biggest game of the year was always the Hotchkiss-Paonia game, whether it was held here in Hotchkiss or up at the town park in Paonia,” says Amy Miller, who worked for both schools over the last decade. Miller was the Athletic Director in Paonia’s final year.

After months of rebranding, North Fork High School opened on the former Hotchkiss campus in August. Their mascot? The Miners.

Just weeks into North Fork’s first school year, that merger has proved to be a success, at least so far.

“Once the joining actually happened, once we all started just getting together and talking about different plays and different things, we all just came together and became a big family,” Shelden said before the Miners’ first ever home football game on Friday.

North Fork football started the season 2-0, with road wins over Center and Monte Vista. But that was nothing compared to what the team did playing on their home turf for the first time.

In Friday’s home opener against Olathe, the Miners scored 28 points before even taking a snap on offense. After two punt return touchdowns and two pick-sixes, North Fork finally got their first possession with the football. On the first play from scrimmage, Blaine Peebles ran for a nearly 80-yard touchdown. Their next drive also took one play, a 55-yard touchdown run for Mordecai White.

They led 41-0 after just one quarter, finishing the first ever game at North Fork High School with a 55-0 win.

“It just really has been amazing to watch these kids rise to the occasion, make friends, and become teammates with their former rivals,” says Miller, now the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director for North Fork. Head football coach Curtis Hintz agreed that the merger is off to a good start.

“Everybody’s done a great job of being all in, and combining these two historic schools to become North Fork,” Hintz said. “The sense of pride is there, and it’s an exciting time for these communities.”

