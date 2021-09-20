Successful day at Clear the Shelters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Clear the Shelters adoption event that ran all day Saturday led to the adoption of 40 pets!

Every one of Roice-Hurst’s available dogs were adopted on Saturday. Some cats and kittens in foster care are still available.

Clear the Shelters Roice-Hurst Humane Society (KKCO/KJCT)

The non-profit ran the campaign to help empty every kennel by cutting adoption fees to a flat rate of $50.

Although the Clear the Shelters event is over, Roice-Hurst still has animals looking for their loving, forever homes.

The list of animals still available for adoption can be found here. The list is continuously updated.

